Previous
Re-Pete Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5174

Re-Pete Day

Boris and Tad wanted to do an entry for today's holiday and asked Pete the Penguin to help them out. I don't think they quite understood the word.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What holiday is it?
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact