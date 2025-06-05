Previous
Neon Kaleidoscope by olivetreeann
Photo 5178

Neon Kaleidoscope

Playing around with the reflection of some stained glass windows on top of the shiny black piano in our sanctuary.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Zilli~ ace
Dazzling
June 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fab!
June 7th, 2025  
