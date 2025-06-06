Previous
D Day Survivors by olivetreeann
Photo 5179

D Day Survivors

No, not that D Day- D as in Donut Day. Somehow these two managed to escape the inevitable- well, at least for today.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
LoL
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact