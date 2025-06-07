Previous
Chocolate (Syrup on) Ice Cream Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5180

Chocolate (Syrup on) Ice Cream Day

Believe it or not, as much as I love chocolate, I'm not really a fan of chocolate ice cream. I'd rather have mint chocolate chip! So, I opted for an alternative on Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

Also for the word of the day- food.

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Very colorful! ANY ice cream is good!
June 8th, 2025  
