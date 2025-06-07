Sign up
Previous
Photo 5180
Chocolate (Syrup on) Ice Cream Day
Believe it or not, as much as I love chocolate, I'm not really a fan of chocolate ice cream. I'd rather have mint chocolate chip! So, I opted for an alternative on Chocolate Ice Cream Day!
Also for the word of the day- food.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5173
5174
5175
5176
5177
5178
5179
5180
5268
5177
5269
5178
5270
5179
5271
5180
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
7th June 2025 8:03pm
Tags
food
,
ice cream
,
jun25words
,
edah25-06
katy
ace
Very colorful! ANY ice cream is good!
June 8th, 2025
