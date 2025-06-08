Previous
Text 2 Image 11-1 by olivetreeann
Photo 5181

Text 2 Image 11-1

The prompts were candles and bokeh. I added church, medieval, and peaceful. It's showing up rather dark here, but these faithful ladies are in a beautiful Gothic church.

Ai gave me a couple images to work with, so there'll be more for this challenge forthcoming!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Corinne C ace
So lovely!
June 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
June 9th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my.
June 9th, 2025  
