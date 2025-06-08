Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5181
Text 2 Image 11-1
The prompts were candles and bokeh. I added church, medieval, and peaceful. It's showing up rather dark here, but these faithful ladies are in a beautiful Gothic church.
Ai gave me a couple images to work with, so there'll be more for this challenge forthcoming!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10718
photos
203
followers
210
following
1419% complete
View this month »
5174
5175
5176
5177
5178
5179
5180
5181
Latest from all albums
5269
5178
5270
5179
5271
5180
5181
5272
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
candles
,
ai
,
faithful
,
text2image-11
Corinne C
ace
So lovely!
June 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
June 9th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my.
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close