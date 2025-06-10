Previous
Next
Iced Tea Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5183

Iced Tea Day

I was out to lunch with Louisa and her granddaughter so I took advantage of the iced tea I'd ordered with my lunch and took a shot of it for Iced Tea Day.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact