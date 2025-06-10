Sign up
Photo 5183
Iced Tea Day
I was out to lunch with Louisa and her granddaughter so I took advantage of the iced tea I'd ordered with my lunch and took a shot of it for Iced Tea Day.
10th June 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
iced tea
edah25-06
