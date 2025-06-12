A Trio of Covered Bridges

Louisa and I finished out the covered bridge tour last week. And here the last three in all their glory.



From left to right: Geiger's Covered Bridge, Schlicher's Covered Bridge and the Kreidersville Covered Bridge. The Kreidersville Bridge is the oldest covered bridge in the Lehigh Valley. One of my friends actually grew up right next to it! While Geiger's and Schichler's bridges are still in use, as you can see, Kreidersville is not. It is part of a lovely park now and is also a popular spot for wedding and graduation pictures.



Finally catching up with last week's pictures- next up- catching up on this week's!

