Photo 5186
Weed Your Garden Day
I don't have a garden per se, but I do have lots of pots on my deck and they do need to be weeded every now and then. Here's the result of the most recent weeding.
13th June 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
weeds
,
bucket
,
edah25-06
,
check that off the to-do list!
Leave a Comment
