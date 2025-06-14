Sign up
Photo 5184
Strawberry Shortcake Day
Actually, it was "lady fingers", ice cream, and strawberries day in the LeFevre household if you want to be absolutely and literally correct when you place this tasty treat in your mouth.
14th Jun 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Allison Williams
ace
Looks divine!
June 15th, 2025
JENorton
ace
Yummy, I'll be right over.
June 15th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
June 15th, 2025
