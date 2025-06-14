Previous
Strawberry Shortcake Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5184

Strawberry Shortcake Day

Actually, it was "lady fingers", ice cream, and strawberries day in the LeFevre household if you want to be absolutely and literally correct when you place this tasty treat in your mouth.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Looks divine!
June 15th, 2025  
JENorton ace
Yummy, I'll be right over.
June 15th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact