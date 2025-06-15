Previous
Nature Photographer Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5186

Nature Photographer Day

My friend Sam from Photo Club capturing nature at our recent photo walk.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Hi Sam!
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact