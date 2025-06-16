Previous
Nature Walk by olivetreeann
Photo 5187

Nature Walk

The photo club takes in the Evergreen Nature Trail- or maybe I should say "takes shots at...".

Jeff and I are away for a few days celebrating our 47th anniversary. So commenting and posting might be spotty! Apologies in advance as I'm still not caught up from last week!
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and quote. Happy Anniversary to both of you and have a wonderful time away.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact