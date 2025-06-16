Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5187
Nature Walk
The photo club takes in the Evergreen Nature Trail- or maybe I should say "takes shots at...".
Jeff and I are away for a few days celebrating our 47th anniversary. So commenting and posting might be spotty! Apologies in advance as I'm still not caught up from last week!
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10730
photos
203
followers
210
following
1421% complete
View this month »
5180
5181
5182
5183
5184
5185
5186
5187
Latest from all albums
5275
5184
5185
5276
5277
5186
5187
5278
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th June 2025 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trail
,
photographers
,
wsl-17
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and quote. Happy Anniversary to both of you and have a wonderful time away.
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close