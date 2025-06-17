Previous
Eat Your Vegetables- Eat Your Breakfast by olivetreeann
Eat Your Vegetables- Eat Your Breakfast

Jeff and I are celebrating our anniversary today, which of course, involves some nice meals. We started off with a nice breakfast with lots of strawberries! I had French Toast and Jeff had a strawberry omelet. His came with a salad but mine only had a sprig of mint. I'm sure I'll celebrate "Eat Your Vegetables Day" at dinner tonight, but this morning Jeff was the only one who did. He's taking a picture his breakfast here to send to our granddaughter Leigh who loves this kind of cooking.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Barb ace
Delicious triptych!
June 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic breakfast
June 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely triptych, looks yummy!
Happy Anniversary!
June 17th, 2025  
