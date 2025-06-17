Eat Your Vegetables- Eat Your Breakfast

Jeff and I are celebrating our anniversary today, which of course, involves some nice meals. We started off with a nice breakfast with lots of strawberries! I had French Toast and Jeff had a strawberry omelet. His came with a salad but mine only had a sprig of mint. I'm sure I'll celebrate "Eat Your Vegetables Day" at dinner tonight, but this morning Jeff was the only one who did. He's taking a picture his breakfast here to send to our granddaughter Leigh who loves this kind of cooking.