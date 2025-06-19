Previous
Next
Starry Night at Cape May by olivetreeann
Photo 5192

Starry Night at Cape May

19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Love this so much, but I have to confess at first I thought it was snow!
June 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow!
June 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely night pic
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact