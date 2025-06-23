Album Cover Challenge 163

The face in this album cover was a planter at the little motel we stayed at while in Cape May.



Band/Artist- Johann Reinhold Foster (1729-1798) A German pastor and naturalist who studied theology at the University of Halle. He was hired in 1765 to inspect the Russian colonies in the Volga region but after publishing a negative review on them, he returned to England unpaid. He worked in Academia for a while and published a mineralogy textbook and eventually joined James Cook on his second voyage. They recorded the first crossing of the Arctic Circle and a recounting of their many discoveries in New Zealand and Polynesia. A dispute arose between the two as to who should have the publishing rights to the information collected and the actual account of the trip, so Foster took the scientific route and published his findings that way. Foster eventually returned to Germany after alienating several powerful men i England and became a professor at Halle.



Album Title- a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson- A man is what he thinks about all day long.