Previous
Photo 5197
Mundane Newspaper
Take a look at the date on this newspaper! It came in handy for today's word- reading- and the mundane challenge. I'm not sure where I got it, but I think I should find a historical society or museum that might like it.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10750
photos
202
followers
210
following
1423% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th June 2025 3:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
history
,
newspaper
,
war
,
wwii
,
june25words
,
mundane-newspaper
Walks @ 7
ace
We may never learn that war is not an answer. Hopefully you can find a good home for this wonderful piece of history.
June 25th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
An interesting historical piece
June 25th, 2025
