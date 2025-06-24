Previous
Mundane Newspaper by olivetreeann
Take a look at the date on this newspaper! It came in handy for today's word- reading- and the mundane challenge. I'm not sure where I got it, but I think I should find a historical society or museum that might like it.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
We may never learn that war is not an answer. Hopefully you can find a good home for this wonderful piece of history.
June 25th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
An interesting historical piece
June 25th, 2025  
