Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5199
Mirror Mirror
Saw this cool tree on the trail at Forever Green when the photo club went on a photo walk there. Thought I'd have some composite fun with it.
I'm trying to keep my calendar filled up while I'm out of town so please do not feel compelled to comment on all these uploads- choose a few, leave a comment and thanks!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10757
photos
202
followers
210
following
1424% complete
View this month »
5194
5195
5196
5197
5198
5199
5200
5201
Latest from all albums
5288
5289
5198
5290
5199
5200
5291
5201
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th June 2025 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
june25words
,
30dw-2025
katy
ace
I like what you did with this one.
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close