Mirror Mirror by olivetreeann
Mirror Mirror

Saw this cool tree on the trail at Forever Green when the photo club went on a photo walk there. Thought I'd have some composite fun with it.

I'm trying to keep my calendar filled up while I'm out of town so please do not feel compelled to comment on all these uploads- choose a few, leave a comment and thanks!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

katy ace
I like what you did with this one.
June 28th, 2025  
