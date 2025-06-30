Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5203
Let's Walk the Promenade
The promenade that runs along the ocean at Cape May was decorated for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. It made for a nice final shot this month illustrating the final word- walking. I thought it would also look good in a postcard format.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10762
photos
202
followers
210
following
1425% complete
View this month »
5196
5197
5198
5199
5200
5201
5202
5203
Latest from all albums
5200
5291
5292
5201
5293
5202
5203
5294
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th June 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
postcard
,
promenade
,
cape may
,
june25words
Suzanne
ace
And it does look good. This is a wonderful edit and would be a welcome card for anyone to receive.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close