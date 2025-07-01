Previous
Next
Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5204

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

G (for Grammy), the Twins (Frieda and Fran) and Stephanie went in search of some creative ice cream flavors today and this is what they found. Thankfully, the flavors were the more typical fare but a search on the internet turned up these interesting concoctions.

Which one would you dare to try?

Sweet Corn
Goat Cheese, Marionberry, and Habinero
Lobster
Blueberry-Lavender
Garlic
Cinnamon Basil
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
Vanilla with Sweet Siracha Sauce
Arabian Rosewater Pistachio Cherry
Grapefruit
Pink Lemonade with Pop Rocks
Goat Cheese and Red Cherries


1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I would try pink lemonade with pop rocks. All the way! I would not try many of them though, including the Rosewater-pistachio-cherry one, because I tried half rose, half cherry gelato once in Italy, and it was not good! Beautiful pink colours, but not good (to my tastebuds, anyway), lol.
July 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is my kind of sundae! I think Blueberry-Lavender would be nice.
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact