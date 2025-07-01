Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

G (for Grammy), the Twins (Frieda and Fran) and Stephanie went in search of some creative ice cream flavors today and this is what they found. Thankfully, the flavors were the more typical fare but a search on the internet turned up these interesting concoctions.



Which one would you dare to try?



Sweet Corn

Goat Cheese, Marionberry, and Habinero

Lobster

Blueberry-Lavender

Garlic

Cinnamon Basil

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Vanilla with Sweet Siracha Sauce

Arabian Rosewater Pistachio Cherry

Grapefruit

Pink Lemonade with Pop Rocks

Goat Cheese and Red Cherries





