World UFO Day by olivetreeann
World UFO Day

World UFO Day

Space Guy took a trip around the galaxy today with a friend. He probably looks like a little white bubble but that's him on the dashboard to the left. There were a lot of UFO sightings!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
