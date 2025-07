Compliment Your Mirror Day

Boris and Tad saw me setting up a mirror for "Compliment Your Mirror Day" and said, "We want to help. We got this Miss Ann!" So I decided to see what they'd do. Let's just say the compliments were rather underwhelming and if mirrors really did need compliments, this one would still be waiting! lol



"Oh mirror, you are so good at showing us how great we look! Keep up the good work!" said Boris.



"Yeah, you are the best mirror we have!" added Tad.



"Let's go play a game," said Boris.



"Ok," replied Tad.



Silly boys!