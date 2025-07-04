Previous
Fry an Egg on the Sidewalk Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5207

Fry an Egg on the Sidewalk Day

Stephanie, Photo Club Phil, Isaac MacIsaac, and G (for Grammy), found the perfect sidewalk for today's holiday and photographed it too!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
July 5th, 2025  
