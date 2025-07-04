Sign up
Photo 5207
Fry an Egg on the Sidewalk Day
Stephanie, Photo Club Phil, Isaac MacIsaac, and G (for Grammy), found the perfect sidewalk for today's holiday and photographed it too!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10771
photos
202
followers
210
following
1426% complete
Tags
sidewalk
,
egg
,
lego
,
ai
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
July 5th, 2025
