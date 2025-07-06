Sign up
Previous
Photo 5209
Oh Joy It's Fried Chicken Day!
Boris and Tad liked celebrating this one and combined the word of the day (joy) and the holiday for this shot.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
5
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10775
photos
202
followers
210
following
1427% complete
5202
5203
5204
5205
5206
5207
5208
5209
Latest from all albums
5297
5206
5298
5207
5299
5208
5209
5300
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Privacy
Public
Featured
Trending
Tags
joy
,
fried chicken
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-07
,
july2025words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is really so funny
July 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wow, love that dripping sauce
July 7th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Looks yummy!
July 7th, 2025
katy
ace
fantastic combination Ann Especially the drips
July 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic
July 7th, 2025
