Jump into a Strawberry Sundae Day

When Pete heard it was Strawberry Sundae Day and the word of the day was jump, he decided that if he couldn't fly, he might as well jump into a dish of strawberry ice cream! Of course Liz was there to photograph his antics and Arctic Al and his dog Rover came along for the fun of it and shot some video footage of the whole thing. I asked Rover why he didn't have any ice cream but all he said was "woof".





This is another composite- the sundae is a free download off the internet, but Liz, Pete, Arctic Al and Rover were images taken by me. I put them together in layers and then blend them to look like it's all one shot.