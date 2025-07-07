Previous
Jump into a Strawberry Sundae Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5210

Jump into a Strawberry Sundae Day

When Pete heard it was Strawberry Sundae Day and the word of the day was jump, he decided that if he couldn't fly, he might as well jump into a dish of strawberry ice cream! Of course Liz was there to photograph his antics and Arctic Al and his dog Rover came along for the fun of it and shot some video footage of the whole thing. I asked Rover why he didn't have any ice cream but all he said was "woof".


This is another composite- the sundae is a free download off the internet, but Liz, Pete, Arctic Al and Rover were images taken by me. I put them together in layers and then blend them to look like it's all one shot.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Also fits with the World Watercolour Month prompt of the day 'melt' and looks a bit like a watercolour!
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact