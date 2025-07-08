Previous
Awww Nuts! by olivetreeann
Photo 5211

Awww Nuts!

We're too short to celebrate Chocolate with Almonds Day. )o:

The Critter picture is mine. The almonds are a freebie from the internet which went through my processing blender.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Harry J Benson
Nice processing
July 10th, 2025  
Lou Ann
Clever!
July 10th, 2025  
