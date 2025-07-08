Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5211
Awww Nuts!
We're too short to celebrate Chocolate with Almonds Day. )o:
The Critter picture is mine. The almonds are a freebie from the internet which went through my processing blender.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10781
photos
201
followers
209
following
1427% complete
View this month »
5205
5206
5207
5208
5209
5210
5211
5212
Latest from all albums
5209
5300
5210
5301
5302
5211
5303
5212
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
edah25-07
,
chocolate almonds
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
July 10th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Clever!
July 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close