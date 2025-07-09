Sign up
Photo 5212
Sugar Cookie Day
The Photogenics celebrated Sugar Cookie Day by checking out some delicious cookies. Phyllis and Penny were amazed at how big they were. Dad, Pedro, couldn't wait to get a selfie with his selfie stick.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
lego
,
cookies
,
composite
,
sugar cookies
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-07
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute paragraph
July 10th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️
July 10th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
So fun!
July 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
July 10th, 2025
