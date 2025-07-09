Previous
Sugar Cookie Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5212

Sugar Cookie Day

The Photogenics celebrated Sugar Cookie Day by checking out some delicious cookies. Phyllis and Penny were amazed at how big they were. Dad, Pedro, couldn't wait to get a selfie with his selfie stick.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Cute paragraph
July 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
July 10th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
So fun!
July 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love this.
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact