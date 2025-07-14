Sign up
Previous
Photo 5217
Panda-monium Day
Never bring a panda into your office on Pandemonium Day.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
5
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th July 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
black and white
,
panda
,
edah25-07
,
the photo on the wall is not really there- i added that in to fill in space
Lin
ace
Adorable!!! I must fav it.
July 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A cutie
July 15th, 2025
summerfield
ace
tee-hee!
July 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Ha, 😂
July 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
🤣🤣 Cheeky little bear !!
July 15th, 2025
