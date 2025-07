Inspired by Malevich

I was getting into the church elevator and spotted this little black box which in turn reminded of Malevich's most well-known picture. His, however, did not have any lettering on it and it was in the center of the image, whereas I tend to like things off to the side. So, there you go- a Malevich/LeFevre concoction with apologies to the master for changing his impeccable composition!