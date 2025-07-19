Stick Your Tongue Out Day

I took this back in April for a competition our photo club was having with another club. We were assigned the task of finding images that fit 7 categories, one of which was "A Funny Face in a Funny Place". Since I was the one who suggested that category, and since I somewhat bragged that my grandchildren and I can find those funny faces almost anywhere, I thought, "I'd better get a good shot for this one!" And sure enough, I did- and I won the category with this image of the door handle on the building I work in. Phew- made good on that statement! When I learned today was "stick your tongue out day" on the Every Day's a Holiday list, I knew it was the perfect image for the day. So, here it is, just as it was submitted in the competition.