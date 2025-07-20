Welcome to My World

Space Guy is over the Moon with today's holidays- International Moon Day and Space Exploration Day- two holidays which are "out of this world!" After all- discovering and explaining the beautiful galaxy we live in is what his job is all about.



The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands.

Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they display knowledge.

There is no speech or language where their voice is not heard.

Their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the end of the earth.

Psalm 19:1-4



Had I been more proficient in mathematics, I think I would have been drawn to astronomy. I LOVED going to the planetarium in NYC or gazing up into the night sky and identifying the constellations as a child. Nowadays you can find me at all hours of the night photographing the moon. And although I haven't been able to capture a photograph through a telescope when gazing at Mars, Venus, Jupiter or Saturn, I have marveled at them when looking through some pretty powerful lenses on one thanks to my friend Larry who lives on Cape Cod and oversees a small observatory. I know not all people are inspired to believe as I do when gazing at the night sky and the wonders in space, and many attribute their existence to some explosion of combustible gases, but for me. their design and complexity cannot be explained by a random act of the third form of matter. I believe there had to be a Designer and two passages always come to mind when I look at our amazing galaxy and the universe it resides in. The above from Psalm 19 and one of my favorite all time passages- Psalm 8, verses 3 through 5. Check it out, if you so desire. Thanks for taking the time to read my ramblings even if you don't agree (o:







