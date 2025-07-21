Sign up
Previous
Photo 5224
Junk Food Day
Miss Ann got junk food for breakfast this morning and "we're lovin' it". (o;
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10805
photos
202
followers
209
following
1431% complete
View this month »
Tags
breakfast
,
macdonalds
,
golden arches
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
boris and tad
,
edah25-07
,
mocha frappe
,
egg mcmuffin
,
miss ann knows it's not the best breakfast but she still likes it anyway!
katy
ace
cute
July 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
LOL 😅
July 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Ha, ha...Good one.
July 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great comfort food ;)
July 22nd, 2025
