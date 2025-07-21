Previous
Junk Food Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5224

Junk Food Day

Miss Ann got junk food for breakfast this morning and "we're lovin' it". (o;
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
cute
July 22nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
LOL 😅
July 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Ha, ha...Good one.
July 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great comfort food ;)
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact