Previous
Coffee Milkshake Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5229

Coffee Milkshake Day

We came, we photographed, we drank.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I'm in, little ones! Love anything coffee ☕️
July 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
What appetising-looking milkshakes! Nice capture of them.
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
They look so good
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo very special… yummy
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact