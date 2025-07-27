Previous
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5230

Take Your Pants for a Walk Day

If you're a Dr. Seuss fan, you might recognize these pants- Boris and Tad had fun taking a walk with them today. The Dog Walkers on the other hand, had no interest.
Ann H. LeFevre

Lou Ann ace
Boris and Tad know what’s up! 😊
July 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lol
July 28th, 2025  
Diane ace
Love this!
July 28th, 2025  
