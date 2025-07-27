Sign up
Previous
Photo 5230
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day
If you're a Dr. Seuss fan, you might recognize these pants- Boris and Tad had fun taking a walk with them today. The Dog Walkers on the other hand, had no interest.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
3
3
Tags
pants
,
dr. seuss
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
boris and tad
,
edah25-07
Lou Ann
ace
Boris and Tad know what’s up! 😊
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lol
July 28th, 2025
Diane
ace
Love this!
July 28th, 2025
