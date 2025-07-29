Sign up
Photo 5231
Lipstick Day Photo Shoot
It's Lipstick Day and some of the members thought it would be fun to find some to photograph.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10820
photos
203
followers
210
following
Tags
lego
,
lipstick
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
lego photo club
,
edah25-07
katy
ace
It looks like a daunting subject for them, but the photo turned out cute
July 30th, 2025
