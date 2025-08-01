Eye of the Silo

Since I was busy with "J" words and holidays last month, this month I'll catch up with posting some of the other shots I took when out and about. This was taken at the Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery on July 12. I remember reading a quote once by (a photographer whose name escapes me right now) that said to "never put the camera away until you leave the parking lot." This shot would hold true to that statement. After leaving the brewery and dining area you walk through an old silo before you get to the parking lot and at first I was just going to walk through it and head to the car, but something told me to look up and this is what I saw.