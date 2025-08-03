Sign up
Previous
Photo 5237
Red by Silver
Edging on one of the refrigerators in the brewing room at Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery. The lines formed by the bold colors just caught my eye and I had to photograph them!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10831
photos
202
followers
210
following
Beverley
ace
Great shot…
August 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2025
