Photo 5238
Learning Curve
The curve of an old silo leading up to the new red barn- Richmond Farm and Brewery.
4th August 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
lines
,
perspective
,
farm
,
silo
,
microbrewery
Zilli~
ace
Great wabi sabi
August 5th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Great title
August 5th, 2025
