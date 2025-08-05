Sign up
Previous
Photo 5239
WSL-24
Had a little more fun with the abstract images I came up with for Abstract August and decided to use it for the current Weekly Shoot List quote challenge. I hope I have the number right!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
4
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
wsl-24
Zilli~
ace
Thumbs up!
August 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Well done
August 7th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So eye-catching!
August 7th, 2025
katy
ace
spectacular results and perfect for that quote
August 7th, 2025
