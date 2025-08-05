Previous
WSL-24 by olivetreeann
Photo 5239

WSL-24

Had a little more fun with the abstract images I came up with for Abstract August and decided to use it for the current Weekly Shoot List quote challenge. I hope I have the number right!
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Thumbs up!
August 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Well done
August 7th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
So eye-catching!
August 7th, 2025  
katy ace
spectacular results and perfect for that quote
August 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact