Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5240
Rustic Milk Can
From my visit to the Richmond Micro Brewery and Farm. Saw this vignette out side of one of the barns and thought it would make a nice vintage style picture. Finally filling in the blank spots- no need to comment.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10840
photos
202
followers
210
following
1435% complete
View this month »
5234
5235
5236
5237
5238
5239
5240
5241
Latest from all albums
5329
5239
5330
5240
5331
5241
5332
5333
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th July 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
barn
,
antique
,
milk can
Shutterbug
ace
Especially effective in the sepia tone.
August 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
August 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close