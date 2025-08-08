Album Cover 164 Inspiration

Had a little fun with the "Every Day's a Holiday" holiday for August 8th- using it as the album title- and the selection of the artist from the daily post from Wikipedia.Hurra-yi Khuttali (I see I spelled it incorrectly on the album but I'm not going back to fix it now!) was a princess in the Ghaznavid dynasty (c.1006-1040 A. D.) who was the daughter of Savuktigin, ruler of Ghanza which is now Afgahanistan. She was both influential and intellectual, and best known for a letter she sent to her nephew encouraging him to claim his throne from a brother who took advantage to claim it when their father died, even though he was not in line for it. It was one of the few times a woman played a powerful role in "politics" at this time.It's not too late to play along!