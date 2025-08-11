Sign up
Photo 5245
Double V
I'm not sure what this was or what it did but I discovered it in the old silo that was turned into an entryway to the restaurant at the Richmond Micro Brewery and Farm.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10847
photos
203
followers
210
following
1436% complete
Tags
texture
,
v
katy
ace
Lots of interesting texture! It makes me think of something used to pull your boots off, but I’m not sure it’s high enough
August 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
How curious! Now I will be wondering.
August 12th, 2025
