Previous
Double V by olivetreeann
Photo 5245

Double V

I'm not sure what this was or what it did but I discovered it in the old silo that was turned into an entryway to the restaurant at the Richmond Micro Brewery and Farm.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Lots of interesting texture! It makes me think of something used to pull your boots off, but I’m not sure it’s high enough
August 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How curious! Now I will be wondering.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact