My Favorite Left-hander by olivetreeann
My Favorite Left-hander

It's Left-hander's Day and I thought I'd celebrate with this image from my family archives. I had two special left-handed ladies in my life while growing up- my paternal grandmother and my mom. This is a picture of my mom in her college years.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Zilli~ ace
Lovely young lady
August 14th, 2025  
