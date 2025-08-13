Sign up
Previous
Photo 5247
My Favorite Left-hander
It's Left-hander's Day and I thought I'd celebrate with this image from my family archives. I had two special left-handed ladies in my life while growing up- my paternal grandmother and my mom. This is a picture of my mom in her college years.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
edah25-08
Zilli~
ace
Lovely young lady
August 14th, 2025
