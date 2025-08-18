Previous
wsl-26 by olivetreeann
Photo 5252

wsl-26

For the weekly "shoot list". The speaker who came to our photo club the other night used this quote in his presentation. I thought it was an extremely powerful statement considering who made it. It seemed well-suited to this shot from the archives (so that probably disqualifies the image) but at least I remembered to post it!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is awesome, Ann!!
And I don't think it disqualifies it at all as I do notice some members use older photos in the challenge - though photos taken during the week are preferred.
Thank you for entering the quote challenge once again.
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice image
August 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Perfect: Great presentation
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact