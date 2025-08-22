Tooth Fairy Day- Memories

My mother gave me the little tooth fairy box in this picture, along with the little blond-haired boy made of wood. The figurine reminded her of my older son Erick. Erick appears in the picture with a box from my first (and only) SLR camera popped on his head. He was not too pleased about that as you can see. We did use that tooth fairy box- great memories of how exciting a quarter can be- or used to be. Erick made the turtle in pre-school. I can't believe how long ago that was now!



My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!