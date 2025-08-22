Previous
Next
Tooth Fairy Day- Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 5255

Tooth Fairy Day- Memories

My mother gave me the little tooth fairy box in this picture, along with the little blond-haired boy made of wood. The figurine reminded her of my older son Erick. Erick appears in the picture with a box from my first (and only) SLR camera popped on his head. He was not too pleased about that as you can see. We did use that tooth fairy box- great memories of how exciting a quarter can be- or used to be. Erick made the turtle in pre-school. I can't believe how long ago that was now!

My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1440% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact