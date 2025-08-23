Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5256
Ride the Wind Day
Pulled this image out of the archives for today's holiday- Ride the Wind Day. I'm sure it feels like you are riding the wind on one of these rides, but I don't think I'd ever get on there to find out!
My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10872
photos
202
followers
209
following
1440% complete
View this month »
5249
5250
5251
5252
5253
5254
5255
5256
Latest from all albums
5253
5345
5254
5346
5255
5347
5256
5348
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th September 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wind
,
swings
,
carnival
,
edah25-08
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close