Photo 5258
Waffle Day Delight
This could get sticky. (o:
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10875
photos
202
followers
209
following
1440% complete
5251
5252
5253
5254
5255
5256
5257
5258
5255
5346
5256
5347
5257
5348
5258
5349
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Tags
lego
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-08
Zilli~
ace
Always around when there’s something good to eat ;)
August 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yum
August 25th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
😛😛😛
August 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Yum indeed
August 25th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Yum. Looks so good!
August 25th, 2025
