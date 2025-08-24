Previous
Waffle Day Delight by olivetreeann
Waffle Day Delight

This could get sticky. (o:
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Zilli~
Always around when there’s something good to eat ;)
August 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Yum
August 25th, 2025  
Call me Joe
😛😛😛
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley
Yum indeed
August 25th, 2025  
Lou Ann
Yum. Looks so good!
August 25th, 2025  
