I remembered to put together a shot and a quote for the weekly shoot list challenge! Here are some of my friends taking in my show at the Clymer Library back in April. The quote is from a photographer who spoke to our club the other night. His black and white images are beautiful! And he didn't talk much about gear, processing or technique, but rather on how to let pictures find you rather than finding them. He was very inspiring to say the least!Here is the link to his website if you are inclined to check his work out.