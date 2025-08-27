Sign up
Previous
Photo 5261
Just Because Day
I love the name of this holiday! I was on my way into the photo store and noticed a new vase in this hair dresser's shop. It was pleasing to the eye so I took the shot "just because".
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
window
,
vase
,
edah25-08
katy
ace
FAV love the composition and how the flowers and tiles are simliar in color It has a certain old world charm about it!
August 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Reminds me of a painting...
August 28th, 2025
