Just Because Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5261

Just Because Day

I love the name of this holiday! I was on my way into the photo store and noticed a new vase in this hair dresser's shop. It was pleasing to the eye so I took the shot "just because".
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV love the composition and how the flowers and tiles are simliar in color It has a certain old world charm about it!
August 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Reminds me of a painting...
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
