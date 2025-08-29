Previous
My Day August 29, 2025 by olivetreeann
I had a productive day so I thought I'd assemble some pictures I took throughout all the things I did. I helped to hang the photo club's Veteran Exhibit at the library where my show was held in April- but before I got to work, I took some shots in their butterfly garden. Two of us then picked up the last of the panels we use for displays at outdoor/indoor events which were still at our church which brought me past the burned out bar. There was some construction taking place on the street and I was sitting in some traffic for a few minutes, so I grabbed a quick shot of the green door which somehow managed to keep its color while the building burned! After a brief stopover at home to eat lunch, which gave me the opportunity to capture today's abstract shot for the word "reflection" (the outdoors reflected in a picture hanging in my dinning room), I headed back out to the ear doctor to get my right ear cleaned. It's been clogged up for about a month now and my visit to the express care last week didn't really get enough cleared out, so to the doctor I went to today had the tools to go a little deeper and some sort of softener that washed it right out and now I can hear out of my right ear again. While I was there I decided to get my hearing checked and passed with flying colors. Dinner's done now and 365 caught up so I'm off to "my chair" to watch a movie- something fun and lighthearted- or maybe I'll finish the one I fell asleep to last night! All in all- a very good day!
Ann H. LeFevre

LManning (Laura) ace
A fun “film strip” of your day. I love that green door!
August 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
A busy and fun day!
August 30th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
A great look at your day
August 30th, 2025  
