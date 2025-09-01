Previous
Abstract August Calendar 2025 by olivetreeann
Photo 5266

Abstract August Calendar 2025

It was a colorful month! Which one was your favorite?
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Beautiful calendar!
September 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
August 8!
September 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous & soo inspirational
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact