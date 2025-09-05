Previous
Messages in the Garden by olivetreeann
Photo 5270

Messages in the Garden

I have been noticing these little stones appearing in the garden by the door where I go in to my office. I'm not sure who's putting them there, but every time I see them they make me smile.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful garden decor
September 6th, 2025  
