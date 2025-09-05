Sign up
Photo 5270
Messages in the Garden
I have been noticing these little stones appearing in the garden by the door where I go in to my office. I'm not sure who's putting them there, but every time I see them they make me smile.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
stones
pebbles
garden
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful garden decor
September 6th, 2025
